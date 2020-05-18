UrduPoint.com
Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 7,938 To 241,080 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:50 AM

Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 7,938 to 241,080 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 7,938 (14,919 yesterday) to 241,080 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 485 (over 800 yesterday) to 16,118 people within the same period of time.

A total of 94,122 people have recovered from COVID-19, the ministry said.

Brazil is currently the fourth worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier in May, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro included gyms, beauty salons and hairdressers to the list of businesses allowed during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to relax stringent measures and revive the economy.

The worsening epidemiological situation in the country and the authorities' handling of the coronavirus have triggered a strong backlash among the leadership, as Bolsonaro continues to underestimate the threat posed by the pandemic. In particular, the president has repeatedly dismissed the coronavirus as "the flu" and has continued to meet the public after a trip to the United States in March, which saw 20 members of his delegation contract COVID-19.

