- Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Reaches 788, Total Exceeds 20,000 - Authorities
Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Singapore Reaches 788, Total Exceeds 20,000 - Authorities
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:40 PM
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 788 to 20,198 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 788 to 20,198 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As of 6 May 2020, 12pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 788 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.
11 cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in a statement.
The death toll from the disease stands at 18.