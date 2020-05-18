UrduPoint.com
Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Transnistria Rises By 19 To 791 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 19 over the past 24 hours to 791, the PMR's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Transnistria stood at 16, while on Friday, 46 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

At the same time, on May 14, no new cases of COVID-19 were registered in PMR.

According to the center, 11 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 360. The death toll from the disease in Transnistria stands at 30.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 314,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

