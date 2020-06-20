Number of New COVID-19 Cases in UK Rises for Second Consecutive Day - Health Department

The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has risen for the second consecutive day after the country's Department of Health confirmed 1,346 new cases of the disease on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has risen for the second consecutive day after the country's Department of Health confirmed 1,346 new cases of the disease on Friday.

The latest rise has seen the country's case total increase to 301,815.

On Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed 1,218 new positive tests, which was a slight increase from the 1,115 new cases reported one day prior.

Public health authorities in the UK also confirmed 173 new coronavirus disease-related deaths on Friday, raising the country's death toll to 42,461.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK was diminishing, as the country's coronavirus disease alert level was downgraded from four to three.

According the government's guidance, alert level three means that the disease is still in general circulation, although the risk of high or exponential transmission has diminished.