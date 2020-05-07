Number of New COVID-19 Cases in UK Up by 5,614 to 206,715, Death Toll Reaches 30,615- Raab

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday during a briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by 5,614 to 206,715 over the past 24 hours, while the number of deaths rose by 539 reaching 30,615.

"[A total of] 206,715 people have tested positive that is an increase of 5,614 cases since yesterday.

Of those who have tested positive, very sadly, 30,615 have now died, and my deepest condolences are going out to anyone who has lost a loved one throughout this pandemic," Raab said at a briefing.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.8 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 264,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.