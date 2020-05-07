UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In UK Up By 5,614 To 206,715, Death Toll Reaches 30,615- Raab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Number of New COVID-19 Cases in UK Up by 5,614 to 206,715, Death Toll Reaches 30,615- Raab

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday during a briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by 5,614 to 206,715 over the past 24 hours, while the number of deaths rose by 539 reaching 30,615.

"[A total of] 206,715 people have tested positive that is an increase of 5,614 cases since yesterday.

Of those who have tested positive, very sadly, 30,615 have now died, and my deepest condolences are going out to anyone who has lost a loved one throughout this pandemic," Raab said at a briefing.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.8 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 264,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

UK World Died March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

36 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

3 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.