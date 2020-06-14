Number of New COVID-19 Deaths in Iran Exceeds 100 First Time in 2 Months - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The number of people who died from COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours exceeded 100 for the first time since April 13, with the total toll is now at the level of 8,837, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Iran registered 2,410 COVID-19 cases and 71 related fatalities.

According to the Health authorities, over the past day, a total of 2,472 new cases were identified, and 107 people died from the disease.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Iran now amounts to 187,427, while over 148,000 people recovered from the disease.

Iran started to gradually ease the lockdown in mid-April. Since then, the middle Eastern country allowed most businesses to reopen and lifted the ban on travel between provinces.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the coronavirus-related restrictions could be re-imposed and called on Iranians to take the pandemic seriously. The president added that regional governors would be able to introduce the lockdown measures if needed.