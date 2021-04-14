Number of New Daily COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Hits Record 27,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) per day in Argentina has hit a record 27,000 people, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, 27,001 people got infected and 217 patients died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,579,000 people have gotten infected, 2,262,875 have recovered, 58,174 have died. There are 3,836 patients in intensive care units.