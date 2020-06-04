Number of New Daily COVID-19 Infections in Sudan Up by Over 50 Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM/BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A further 189 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sudan over the past 24 hours, up from to the 137 positive tests reported the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

As of now, the total count of those infected in Sudan stands at 5,499.

The death toll has increased by seven to 314, and the tally of recoveries rose to 1,711 after another 86 patients have been discharged, the ministry said in a press release.

Following a meeting with Sudanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Omar Qamar al-Din, European Union Ambassador to Khartoum Robert Van den Dool had confirmed that the EU countries, France and Sweden in particular, would provide aid to help Sudan tackle the spread of COVID-19, local news outlets reported on Wednesday. The first plane with medical assistance aboard is expected to arrive on June 10.

On March 16, Sudan announced the introduction of a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew was introduced throughout the country in the evening and at night. In the province of Khartoum, where the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered, an around-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18.

Elsewhere in the region, the Libyan health officials have registered 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 196, the Tripoli-based National Center for Disease Control said in an official statement.

According to the statement on the epidemiological situation in Libya, the tally of recoveries has reached 52, while the death toll now stands at five.