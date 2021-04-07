UrduPoint.com
Number Of New Global COVID-19 Cases Up 5%, Death Toll Rises By 11% In Week - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Number of New Global COVID-19 Cases Up 5%, Death Toll Rises by 11% in Week - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 5 percent, and the death toll has increased by 11 percent in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly report.

"Globally, new COVID-19 cases rose for a sixth consecutive week, with over 4 million new cases reported in the last week," the WHO said.

"The number of new deaths also increased by 11% compared to last week, with over 71,000 new deaths reported. The largest increases in case incidence were observed in the South-East Asia (most notably in India) and the Western Pacific regions. All regions, except for the African Region, reported increases in the number of deaths, with the largest increase of 46% from the South-East Asia Region," it said.

The global coronavirus case tally now tops 131.4 million, with more than 2.8 million deaths.

