Number of Non-Domestic Sexual Violence Up by 24% in France in 2021 - Interior Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The French interior ministry said on Wednesday that the number of sexual offenses committed outside the family increased by 24% in 2021.

"In 2021, police and gendarmerie (internal security forces) services recorded 72,000 sexual offenses committed outside the family. First of all, this is about physical sexual violence (73%).

The majority of victims are women (86%) and over half (55%) are minors," the ministry said in a statement.

More than half of those accused of rape of minors (57%) are also minors, the ministry noted.

"The number of victims of sexual crimes committed outside the family increased by 24% from 2020 to 2021," the statement read.

At the same time, less than 10% of victims of sexual violence committed outside the family file a complaint with the law enforcement authorities, the ministry specified.