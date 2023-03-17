Number of Non-Profit Organizations in Russia Approaching 210,000 - Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The number of non-profit organizations in Russia is approaching 210,000, after over 11,600 new nonprofits were registered in the country last year, Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said on Friday.

"Today, about 210,000 non-commercial organizations in 15 organizational and legal forms are operating in Russia. In 2022, 11,659 new non-commercial organizations were registered, which is 2% more than in 2021," Chuychenko said during the justice ministry's board meeting.

One of the ministry's main tasks in 2022 was to reduce bureaucratic burden through abolishing additional requirements for the charters of non-profit organizations, the official said, adding that the opportunity to submit reports in electronic form on the ministry's web sites had been created.

Currently, the ministry is working on the concept of improving corporate management of non-commercial organizations, Chuychenko stated.

The document will specifically provide for the principles of transparency, brand name protection and settlement of disputes, as well as tackling unfair competition among non-profit entities, the minister added.

Furthermore, the authorities plan to amend Russia's legislation to differentiate the approaches to the structure, order of establishment and competence of non-commercial organizations of different forms, Chuychenko said.

The Russian Justice Ministry statistically observes the activities of non-commercial organizations. Despite the current increase in the total number of registered non-profits organizations, Russia had faced a gradual decrease in their numbers prior to this. Thus, 227,000 new nonprofits were registered in the country in 2016, 223,000 in 2017, and 219,500 in 2018. In 2019, the figure stood at about 207,000.