Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases In New York State Surpasses 200,000 - Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in New York State Surpasses 200,000 - Health Dept.

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York State has increased to 202,208 on Tuesday, according the state's Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York State has increased to 202,208 on Tuesday, according the state's Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker.

The data revealed that out of the 202,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, 110,465 have been registered in New York City.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 778 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,834.

