Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases In Ukraine Rises To 145 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in Ukraine Rises to 145 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine has reached 145, the death toll has risen to five over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Center (PHC) under the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry reported 113 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Ukraine, four of which were fatal, with one recovery.

"Ukraine has registered 145 cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. According to the PHC, as of 10:00 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) on March 25, there were 145 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which five were fatal, one patient recovered. A total of 32 new cases have been identified over the past day," the PHC said on Facebook.

