Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases In US Military Soars By Nearly 50% In 3 Days - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US military has so far recorded 2,528 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a rise of around 800 since Friday, the Department of Defense announced on Monday.

The numbers of deaths in the US military from the virus now stands at six, with one military personnel, four civilians and one contractor, the Defense Department noted.

The largest number of reported cases is in the US Navy with 431 confirmed cases, 334 in the Army, 303 in the National Guard, 86 in the Marine Corps and 281 in the Air Force, the Defense Department said.

The figure for hospitalized military personnel now stands at 1,435 confirmed with 37 recovered, the Defense Department added.

