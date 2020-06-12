UrduPoint.com
Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases In US Military Breaks11,000 Mark - Pentagon

Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in US Military Breaks11,000 Mark - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases among US service members, their family dependents, civilian workers and contractors now exceeds 11,000, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

The total number of cases has reached 11,083 of whom more than half - 6,622 - are now recovered, while the number of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths remains unchanged at 36, the Defense Department said.

The US Navy still has the largest number of cases of the armed services at 2,633, while  the US Army has 1,926 and the National Guard 1,462, the Defense Department said.

The Marine Corps has reported 618 cases and the US Air Force has 634, the Defense Department added.

