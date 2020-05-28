UrduPoint.com
Number Of Novel Coronavirus Cases In US Surpasses 1.7Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:48 PM

The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus in the United States exceeds 1.7 million with a death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exceeding 100,000, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus in the United States exceeds 1.7 million with a death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exceeding 100,000, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Thursday.

US health officials have reported 1,702,911 novel coronavirus cases overall and 100,467 fatalities, according to the data.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

There are 5,722,859 confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide and 356,435 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the data.

