Number of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in South Korea Rises by 256 to 2,022 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) South Korea has registered 256 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 2,022, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Friday.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."