Number Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed Cases In South Korea Rises By 571 To 2,337 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Number of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in South Korea Rises by 571 to 2,337 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) South Korea has registered 571 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 2,337, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Friday.

South Korea has earlier raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."

According to KCDC, of the new cases, 447 were registered in the city of Daegu, another 64 ” in the neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, while the rest are from various regions across the country, including six new cases in the country's capital, Seoul.

A total of 13 people have died, 27 recovered, while another 30,237 people are being checked for the virus.

The rise in number comes after South Korean health authorities started testing over 200,000 followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus' branch in the city of Daegu, which has been identified as a hotbed for COVID-19 in the country. The worshipers have previously been told to self-isolate.

