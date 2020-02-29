Number of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in South Korea Rises by 594 to 2,931 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) South Korea has registered 594 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 2,931, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Friday.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 16. Twenty-seven people have recovered.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."