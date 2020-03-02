Number of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in South Korea Rises by 476 to 4,212 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) South Korea has registered 476 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 4,212, while the death toll from the epidemic has reached 22, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

According to the KCDC, 377 of the new cases have been registered in Daegu, which has so far the highest number of those infected with the virus. Meanwhile, 31 people have recovered from the disease, the agency added.

On Saturday, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."