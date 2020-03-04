Number of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in South Korea Rises by 516 to 5,328 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 516 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 5,328, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Wednesday.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 32. Forty-one people have recovered.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."