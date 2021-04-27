UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Oscars Award Ceremony Viewers Hit New Record-Low - Nielsen Statistics

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Number of Oscars Award Ceremony Viewers Hit New Record-Low - Nielsen Statistics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The 93rd academy Awards had an all-time record low number of viewers, according to statistics released by data measurement giant Nielsen.

An average of 9.85 million people were watching the Oscars on ABC on Sunday, a drop of 58 percent from last year, according to Nielsen figures, cited by The Los Angeles Times on Monday. This sets a new anti-record against the previous low of 23.6 million viewers in 2020.

The 93rd Academy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday), nearly two months later than usual. The Oscars were aired live on ABC out of Los Angeles's Union Station and Dolby Theatre. There was limited attendance because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," a drama about a woman living out of a van, won the Oscar for best picture. Zhao was awarded the Best Director Oscar for "Nomadland," becoming the first woman of color and the first Chinese woman to ever win the Academy Award for directing.

Frances McDormand, who has the leading role in the film, playing a widow named Fern, won the Best Actress award at the Sunday ceremony. This was McDormand's third win in the category.

Meanwhile the Best Actor Oscar went to Anthony Hopkins for his role as a man with dementia in "The Father.

" At 83, Hopkins became the oldest winner of an acting Oscar (his second one, after "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1991). Hopkins was not present at the awards ceremony. He stayed in his native Wales in order to avoid the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"Another Round" by Danish film director Thomas Vinterberg won the Best International Feature Film Oscar, while the Best Original Screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."

Daniel Kaluuya won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah." The Best Supporting Actress Oscar went to ﻿Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in "Minari." ﻿Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Asian woman to win an acting Oscar since 1958 and the first Korean actress to win an Oscar.

"My Octopus Teacher," by South African filmmaker Craig Foster won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.

The award for best cinematography went to "Mank's" Erik Messerschmidt. "Fight for You" from the "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas), got the Best Original Song Oscar.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music China Young Emerald Los Angeles Man Van Craig Wales Women Sunday 2020 Oscar From Best Asia Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

7 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

7 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

7 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.