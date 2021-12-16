Number of OSCE States Refuse From Security Talks With Minsk Amid Growing Tensions- Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) A number of member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) refused to hold working bilateral meetings with the representatives of Minsk on confidence and security measures amid growing tensions in the region, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Thursday.

The remark comes as Vienna hosts an annual meeting of the heads of verification centers of the OSCE states. The includes such issues, as the implementation of international treaties and agreements in the field of arms control in 2021, as well as the main areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation of the parties in the field of verification in 2022.

During the meeting, the Belarusian representative "expressed regret in connection with the refusal of a number of states to hold working meetings with representatives of Belarus in accordance with bilateral agreements on additional confidence and security measures in the context of growing tensions in the region," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, the official reiterated Minsk's commitment to the strict implementation of international treaties and agreements in the field of arms control, the ministry added.