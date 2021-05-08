UrduPoint.com
Number Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes In East Jerusalem Rises To 205 - Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:40 AM

Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes in East Jerusalem Rises to 205 - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem has risen to 205, the Red Crescent said on Saturday.

The violence erupted on Friday near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Damascus Gate.

The clashes also left at least six Israeli police officers injured.

"205 Palestinians have been injured," the Red Crescent said.

The organization set up a field hospital in the area to provide the injured people with medical assistance.

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem started a week ago over the plans of the Israeli authorities to resettle 28 Palestinian families from the area.

