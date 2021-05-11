UrduPoint.com
Number Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes In Jerusalem Tops 500 - Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:20 AM

Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes in Jerusalem Tops 500 - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) More than 500 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Red Crescent said.

It said 520 Palestinians, including two medical workers, were injured in clashes outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. A total of 333 of those injured were taken to a hospital in Jerusalem, seven were in serious condition, it said.

Clashes in East Jerusalem have been ongoing for several days.

More Stories From World

