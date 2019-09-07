Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza Up to 76 - Medics

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Two Palestinians were killed and 76 others have sustained wounds in fighting with the Israeli security forces in the Gaza Strip on Friday, a spokeswoman of the enclave's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

The same ministry told Sputnik on Friday that two people had been killed and 23 others had been injured, including 15 people who had been shot by combat bullets.

"Today in the Gaza, two teenagers, [who were] 14 and 17 years, were killed and 76 Palestinians sustained wounds in clashes with the Israeli military at the eastern borders of the enclave; including 46 [Palestinians] who were injured by combat bullets," Wafaa Yagi said.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming the Palestinian Hamas movement, governing the enclave, for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel. At the same time, Palestinians are protesting against the Israeli reluctance to recognize Palestine as a separate political entity.