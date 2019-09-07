UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In Gaza Up To 76 - Medics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza Up to 76 - Medics

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Two Palestinians were killed and 76 others have sustained wounds in fighting with the Israeli security forces in the Gaza Strip on Friday, a spokeswoman of the enclave's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

The same ministry told Sputnik on Friday that two people had been killed and 23 others had been injured, including 15 people who had been shot by combat bullets.

"Today in the Gaza, two teenagers, [who were] 14 and 17 years, were killed and 76 Palestinians sustained wounds in clashes with the Israeli military at the eastern borders of the enclave; including 46 [Palestinians] who were injured by combat bullets," Wafaa Yagi said.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming the Palestinian Hamas movement, governing the enclave, for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel. At the same time, Palestinians are protesting against the Israeli reluctance to recognize Palestine as a separate political entity.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Palestine Gaza Same Border

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

1 hour ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

2 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

3 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

3 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.