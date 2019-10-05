Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza Up to 54 - Ministry

The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border has increased to 54, spokesman for Palestinian Health Ministry Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, one person has been reported killed and 11 others injured.

"Today, a 28-year-old Palestinian man was killed and 54 more Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military on the western borders of the enclave," Qidra said.

According to the spokesperson, 22 of them were injured by live bullets.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

In March 2018, the Palestinians started the continuous campaign of protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the border with Israel. Protests have been taking place every Fridays for already 77 weeks.