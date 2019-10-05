UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In Gaza Up To 54 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:16 AM

Number of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza Up to 54 - Ministry

The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border has increased to 54, spokesman for Palestinian Health Ministry Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border has increased to 54, spokesman for Palestinian Health Ministry Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, one person has been reported killed and 11 others injured.

"Today, a 28-year-old Palestinian man was killed and 54 more Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military on the western borders of the enclave," Qidra said.

According to the spokesperson, 22 of them were injured by live bullets.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

In March 2018, the Palestinians started the continuous campaign of protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the border with Israel. Protests have been taking place every Fridays for already 77 weeks.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Man March Border 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

PAC sub-body directs State Bank of Pakistan to pro ..

1 minute ago

UN Actively Engaging With US, Russia Over Visa Den ..

38 minutes ago

Clashes in Hong Kong as face masks banned under ra ..

38 minutes ago

US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behin ..

38 minutes ago

Paris, Berlin as 'Responsible' Sides Must Push US ..

38 minutes ago

UN chief reiterates his concern over Kashmir situa ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.