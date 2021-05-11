Number of Palestinians Injured in Monday Clashes in Jerusalem Rises to 331 - Red Crescent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli police outside of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem rose to 331, with seven of them in critical condition, the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem stated on Monday

The latest toll of casualties reported by the humanitarian organization earlier in the day stated 305 people injured, including 50 people hospitalized.

"Three hundred and thirty-one Palestinians were injured today in clashes with the Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque; 250 people were taken to a hospital in Jerusalem, seven were in serious condition," the statement said.

The violence in East Jerusalem broke out on Friday, with clashes continuing over the weekend until the Jerusalem Day, celebrated by Israel on May 10.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said that the Israeli police surrounded Al-Aqsa on Monday morning, stationed snipers and used tear gas to force Palestinian worshipers out of the mosque. Several people were detained while trying to leave the area. Mosque director Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani called the actions of the police "an unprecedented barbaric attack."

Israeli side reported nine injured, including one person hospitalized. The situation on the Temple Mount is currently stabilized, though the entry to the place is barred for Jewish visitors to avoid further escalation.