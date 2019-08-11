UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Palestinians Injured In Temple Mount Clashes Rises To 61 - Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Number of Palestinians Injured in Temple Mount Clashes Rises to 61 - Red Crescent

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The number of Palestinians injured during clashes on the Temple Mount holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem between Muslim worshipers and Israeli police officers has risen to 61, Palestine Red Crescent spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik on Sunday.

The clashes erupted earlier in the day due to religious tensions over the junction of Muslim and Jewish holy days. This Sunday, Muslims start celebrating Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," an Islamic holiday marking the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Also on this day, Jews mourn the destruction of the temples that once stood on the Temple Mount.

"Sixty-one Palestinians received various injuries during clashes in the area of the Al-Aqsa mosque, 15 of them were taken to hospital," Fuqaha said.

The protests in the area calmed a little but then resumed after police lifted the ban on visiting the Temple Mount for Jews. Some of the Jews advocate restoring the Jewish presence on the Temple Mount.

Al Aqsa mosque, which is situated close to both Christian and Jewish holy sites, has been the flashpoint in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The mosque is part of the Temple Mount area, which has repeatedly seen confrontations in recent years between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli servicemen, resulting in injuries and casualties.

Related Topics

Injured Police Hajj Israel Palestine Mecca Jerusalem Temple Saudi Arabia SITE Sunday Mosque Muslim Jew Christian

Recent Stories

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

6 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

6 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

6 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

6 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.