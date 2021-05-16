Number of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 181 - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians, who died in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, rose to 181, including 52 children, the enclave's health ministry said Sunday.

"The number of the killed in Israeli air strikes since the beginning of the conflict escalation is 181, including 52 children and 21 women. The number of injured is 1,225," the ministry said.

Palestinian health authorities expect the number of the dead and the injured to keep being revised up, as medical and rescue services are still searching the rubble in Gaza.

The tensions on the border of Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip rose in the evening of May 10. By the morning of May 16, some 2,900 rockets had been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip, with 1,150 of them intercepted. Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Home Front Command said 10 were killed, about 50 seriously injured and hundreds received various injuries in Israel. Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip.