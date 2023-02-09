Number of Palestinians Killed in Quakes Reaches 74 - Palestinian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The number of Palestinians killed in the earthquakes that rattled Turkey and Syria on Monday keeps growing and has reached 74, Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The number of victims of the earthquake among the Palestinians is 74," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 23 Palestinians were killed in Turkey, and 51 in Syria.

The Palestinian National Authority has opened a charitable bank account for donations to support Palestinians affected by the devastating quakes.

The latest data shows that over 16,500 people have been killed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by another 7.6 quake and dozens of aftershocks, and more than 66,000 were injured in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day. In Syria, 1,200 people were killed and over 2,000 were injured. The numbers keep rising as rescue teams work to clear the debris.