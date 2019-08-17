Number of Palestinians Wounded in Gaza Border Violence Exceeds 77 People - Heath Ministry

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip border area has surpassed 77 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.

Late on Friday, the Gaza authorities said that 33 people had been wounded in the violence.

"Seventy-seven Palestinians have been injured by bullets and rubber bullets.

Dozens have been suffocated as the Israeli occupants suppressed the March of Return not far from the Gaza border," the ministry said in a statement.

The clashes took place amid Palestinians' anti-Israeli protests, which took place for the 70th time in a row on Friday.

The violence has claimed lives of over 300 people since March 30, 2018.

The Israeli forces have been rejecting claims that their use of force against the protesters is excessive.