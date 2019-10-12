Number of Palestinians Wounded in Gaza Border Clashes Up to 49 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces in the east of the Gaza Strip has grown to 49, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement shared with Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Ashraf Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, said that 31 Palestinians had been injured in the clashes.

"Forty-nine Palestinians, including 22 children, received gunshot wounds or were injured by tear gas [used] by the Israeli forces during clashes near the border fence," the statement read.

The clashes at the Gaza border are sparked by the weekly Palestinian protests, which have been underway since late March 2018. The violence has claimed the lives of over 300 people.