Number Of Paris Police Officers Injured In Friday Clashes With Kurds Rises To 12 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Twelve police officers were injured in Paris in the first wave of clashes with participants of a Kurdish rally prompted by a racially motivated deadly shooting, French media reported on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the number of police officers injured in Friday clashes was confirmed to be 12 after final tabulation, BFMTV reported.

On Friday, a 69-year-old French man, with a record of two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2021, opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris' 10 arrondissement.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into premeditated murder, as the shooter confessed he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred.

The incident triggered a rally on Friday, which escalated into unrest and clashes with the police.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the protesters staged riots, burning trash cans, throwing stones and bottles at the police. The law enforcement officers repeatedly fired tear gas and used stun grenades as a retaliatory measure.

