Number of Passengers on US-Russia Flight Could Have Increased Due to Riots - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The number of passengers on Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot's flight from the United States could have increased due to riots, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We do not rule out that the number of citizens wishing to return has increased not only for seasonal reasons.

Perhaps, riots in different US cities played their role here," Antonov said in a statement posted on the embassy's Facebook page.

On June 9, an Aeroflot flight took 388 Russian citizens from New York, which is more than on previous flights.

African American man George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.