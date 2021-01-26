UrduPoint.com
Number Of Passengers Trying To Carry Guns On US Flights Doubles - TSA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:14 PM

The number of passengers on US airline flights seeking to bring guns on to their planes doubled in 2020 compared to the previous year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Tuesday

"TSA detected twice as many guns per million passengers screened at checkpoints nationwide in 2020 compared to 2019," the Federal agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said via Twitter.

The number of passengers trying to bring guns on to their flights was still very low in percentage terms, the TSA also noted.

"In 2020, TSA caught about ten guns per million passengers screened as compared to about five guns per million passengers screened in 2019," the agency said.

The TSA was created as a response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States. The agency employs screening officers in airports, armed federal air marshals on passenger flights and other personnel.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms,

