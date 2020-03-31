Number of Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Goes Down in Norway - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus has decreased for the second time in four days, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the broadcaster, there are 318 people hospitalized as of today, while on Monday the number of those hospitalized was 321.

The mortality rate of COVID-19 in Norway is very low as well, standing at 0.76 percent.

"The mortality indicator is very low in comparison with what we are seeing in other countries, but we must take into account that the mortality could increase in three or four weeks since the disease's inception," Specialist Director Frode Forland, from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said, according to the NRK.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Norway is at 4,447, per the institute's data.