Number Of Patients In Hospitals With Flu In England Quadruples
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Flu cases have continued to skyrocket in England with over 5,000 patients hospitalized ahead of New Year, according to official data released on Friday.
New National Health Service (NHS) figure covering the Christmas and New Year period revealed that last week there were an average of 4,469 patients with flu in hospitals each day, almost 3.5 times higher than the same week last year, including 211 a day in critical care.
The data showed there were 4,102 patients in hospital with flu on Christmas Day, rising sharply by almost a quarter to 5,074 by Sunday, Dec. 29, NHS England said in a statement.
The new figures mean flu cases in hospital have quadrupled in a month with 1,190 on Nov.
29.
The NHS warned that pressure continue going into 2025, with amber cold health alerts for England issued by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as temperatures in the coming days are set to drop below freezing.
"Hospitals are still experiencing pressure from a range of viruses, with an average of 723 patients with norovirus in hospital in the week ending 22 Dec, and 528 patients each day last week – although this has come down, it remains 40% higher than 378 the same week last year."
There was also an average of 74 children with RSV in hospital every day last week, up almost half on 50 for the same period in 2023, as well as an average of 1,184 beds occupied by patients with COVID, it noted.
