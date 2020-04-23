Number of People Affected By Floods Worldwide to Double By 2030 - WRI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of people who will be affected by floods worldwide will more than double by 2030 and reach 132 million, compared to 65 million in 2010, a new analysis from the World Resources Institute's (WRI) Aqueduct Floods tool showed on Thursday.

"According to data from the tool, which analyzes flood risks and solutions around the world, the number of people affected by riverine floods will rise from 65 million in 2010 to 132 million in 2030, and the number impacted by coastal flooding will increase from 7 million to 15 million. This is not only a threat to human lives but to economies: The amount of urban property damaged by riverine floods will increase threefold ” from $157 billion to $535 billion annually," the WRI said on its blog.

The Institute added that damages to urban property caused by the coastal storm surge and sea level rise will grow from $17 billion to $177 billion annually by 2030.

According to the WRI, a sharp increase in flooding risks can be attributed to heavier rains and storms "fueled by climate change," as well as socioeconomic factors, such as population growth and increased development near coasts and rivers. The analysis shows that India, Bangladesh and Indonesia will account for 44 percent of the world's population annually affected by riverine floods, and 58 percent of the population affected by coastal floods.