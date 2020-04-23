UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Affected By Floods Worldwide To Double By 2030 - WRI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Number of People Affected By Floods Worldwide to Double By 2030 - WRI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of people who will be affected by floods worldwide will more than double by 2030 and reach 132 million, compared to 65 million in 2010, a new analysis from the World Resources Institute's (WRI) Aqueduct Floods tool showed on Thursday.

"According to data from the tool, which analyzes flood risks and solutions around the world, the number of people affected by riverine floods will rise from 65 million in 2010 to 132 million in 2030, and the number impacted by coastal flooding will increase from 7 million to 15 million. This is not only a threat to human lives but to economies: The amount of urban property damaged by riverine floods will increase threefold ” from $157 billion to $535 billion annually," the WRI said on its blog.

The Institute added that damages to urban property caused by the coastal storm surge and sea level rise will grow from $17 billion to $177 billion annually by 2030.

According to the WRI, a sharp increase in flooding risks can be attributed to heavier rains and storms "fueled by climate change," as well as socioeconomic factors, such as population growth and increased development near coasts and rivers. The analysis shows that India, Bangladesh and Indonesia will account for 44 percent of the world's population annually affected by riverine floods, and 58 percent of the population affected by coastal floods.

Related Topics

India Storm World Bangladesh Flood Indonesia From Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPOâ€™s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

3 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

3 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.