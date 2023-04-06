Close
Number Of People Arrested On Suspicion Of Corruption In Venezuela Reaches 51 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Number of People Arrested on Suspicion of Corruption in Venezuela Reaches 51 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The number of people arrested for their alleged involvement in corruption schemes in the oil industry in Venezuela has risen to 51, the Public Ministry of Venezuela said on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Venezuelan law enforcement agencies arrested 42 people on suspicion of corruption related to Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA and launched investigation into the case.

On March 20, Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami announced his resignation in order to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

"According to the figures presented by the top spokesperson for the Public Ministry (Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab), there is a total of 51 people arrested for their alleged involvement in corruption schemes," the ministry's statement read.

In total, 31 corruption schemes related to corruption in the Venezuelan oil industry have been uncovered since Saab took the post in 2017, the ministry said.

