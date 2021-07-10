Number of People Detained in Connection With Murder of Haitian Leader Rises to 19 - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haitian law enforcement officers detained 19 people suspected of participating in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, 17 of them Colombians and 2 US citizens of Haitian descent, the Haitian National Police said on Facebook.

"National law enforcement forces have already detained 19 people, including 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent, suspected of participating in the assassination of the President of the Republic on the night of Tuesday July 6 to Wednesday July 7, 2021," the statement says.

The police continue to search for six more people who are now at large.