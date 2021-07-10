UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Detained In Connection With Murder Of Haitian Leader Rises To 19 - Police

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Number of People Detained in Connection With Murder of Haitian Leader Rises to 19 - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haitian law enforcement officers detained 19 people suspected of participating in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, 17 of them Colombians and 2 US citizens of Haitian descent, the Haitian National Police said on Facebook.

"National law enforcement forces have already detained 19 people, including 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent, suspected of participating in the assassination of the President of the Republic on the night of Tuesday July 6 to Wednesday July 7, 2021," the statement says.

The police continue to search for six more people who are now at large.

Related Topics

Police Facebook July

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

30 minutes ago

Wolves sign Ait-Nouri on full-time deal after loan ..

15 minutes ago

Cavendish makes Tour de France history equalling M ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner, CCPO distributed masks among people

15 minutes ago

Haiti Probe Into President Moise's Assassination N ..

15 minutes ago

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support t ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.