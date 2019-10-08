UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Detained In Ecuador Protests Climbs To 570 - Presidential Aide

Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:35 PM

Number of People Detained in Ecuador Protests Climbs to 570 - Presidential Aide

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The number of detained during the anti-austerity protests in Ecuador has risen to 570 people, Juan Sebastian Roldan, an aide of President Lenin Moreno, tweeted on Tuesday.

The rallies erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

"As of now, 570 people have been detained for damaging public and private property, blocking traffic or committing unjustified violent acts against other people," Roldan said.

He added that the prosecutor's office must take action to tackle what he describe as a crime wave.

Following the escalation of violence, Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

