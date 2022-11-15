Number of People Detained Over Istanbul Attack Rises to 50 - Turkish Justice Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The number of people detained in Turkey following the deadly terrorist attack in Istanbul has grown to 50, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday.

"We condemn all types of terrorism, regardless of who commits it.

Terrorist organizations are the enemies of humanity ... The number of detainees in connection with the attack has reached 50. No terrorist organization will succeed in any game or attack against Turkey," Bozdag told reporters.