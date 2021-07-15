UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Detained Over Murder Of Haitian President Reaches 23 ” Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

Number of People Detained Over Murder of Haitian President Reaches 23 ” Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” The number of people detained in Haiti over the assassination of President Jovenel MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) oise has reached 23, the national police said.

Previously, the authorities reported about 17 detained suspected.

According to the renewed figures, the list of the detainees includes 18 Colombian and five Haitian citizens.

Moise was shot dead at his residence last week. His wife, Martine Moise, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects.

