The number of people detained in Haiti over the assassination of President Jovenel Moise has reached 23, the national police said.

Previously, the authorities reported about 17 detained suspected.

According to the renewed figures, the list of the detainees includes 18 Colombian and five Haitian citizens.

Moise was shot dead at his residence last week. His wife, Martine Moise, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects.