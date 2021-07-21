UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Detained Over Murder Of Haitian President Reaches 26 ” Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 06:10 AM

Number of People Detained Over Murder of Haitian President Reaches 26 ” Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The number of people detained in Haiti in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise has reached 26, the national police said.

Previous reports indicated that 23 suspects were detained. The list of the detainees includes 18 Colombian and five Haitian citizens.

"Three more people have been detained," Director General Leon Charles told reporters late on Tuesday, as broadcast on the police's Facebook account.

There are police officers among those detained, Charles added.

Moise was shot dead at his residence earlier on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects.

Related Topics

Dead Police Facebook Wife Leon Haiti July

Recent Stories

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

6 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

6 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

6 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

6 hours ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

6 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.