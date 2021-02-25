Number of People Granted Asylum in UK Cut by Half in 2020 - Home Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The number of people granted asylum or another form of leave in the United Kingdom fell by almost 50 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, due to fewer initial decisions on applications and the pause to resettlement activity forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK Home Office said on Thursday.

According to the immigration statistics, only 9,936 people were offered protection in the UK in 2020, compared to 19,408 the previous year.

In terms of the total number of last year's grants, 7,546 were granted to asylum seekers from Iran, Eritrea, Sudan and Afghanistan, while another 1,012 people were offered humanitarian protection and 823 refugees were granted protection through resettlement schemes.

The remaining 555 people were granted alternative forms of leave following an application for asylum, the report said.

Figures also show that there were 29,456 asylum applications in the UK in 2020, an 18 percent decrease from previous year's 35,737 applications, and authorities attributed the drop to the impact of the COVID-19 measures on the migrants' movement worldwide.

Despite the downward trend in the number of asylum applications filed and protection granted, the number of individuals in the Home Office asylum support system rose by 28 percent to 64,041 in 2020, compared to 50,091 in the previous year.

Immigration authorities have been using temporary accommodations such as a disused military camp in Folkestone, southeast England, to house asylum seekers, a move that has led to protests against living conditions and the lack of access to legal aid from both refugees and human rights groups.