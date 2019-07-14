UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Hospitalized In Russia's Flood-Hit Irkutsk Region Nears 650 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

Number of People Hospitalized in Russia's Flood-Hit Irkutsk Region Nears 650 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The number of people who have been hospitalized as a result of the floods that battered Russia's Irkutsk Region has climbed to 647, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the number of hospitalized residents stood at 486.

"As of Sunday morning, there are 647 people at hospitals, including 145 children," the spokesperson said.

The floods, caused by torrential rains, have affected over 100 localities in the region and around 38,000 residents. Twenty-five people lost their lives as a result of the natural disaster, and a number of others are still missing.

