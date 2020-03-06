Number of People Infected With Coronavirus Disease in Georgia Reaches 9

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of those infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Georgia increased by five people up to nine over the last 24 hours, Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said on Thursday.

"In general, these are family contacts, they visit Italy together and return home together.

The total number of those infected thereby reached nine people," Gamkrelidze said at a briefing.

The director general added that the new five patients were infected with the virus after coming into contact with the country's fourth person to contract the disease, a 44-year-old man. Most of them are members of one family.

So far, the virus has already infected more than 95,000 people worldwide, and over 3,200 people have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 have recovered.