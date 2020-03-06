UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Disease In Georgia Reaches 9

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Number of People Infected With Coronavirus Disease in Georgia Reaches 9

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of those infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Georgia increased by five people up to nine over the last 24 hours, Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said on Thursday.

"In general, these are family contacts, they visit Italy together and return home together.

The total number of those infected thereby reached nine people," Gamkrelidze said at a briefing.

The director general added that the new five patients were infected with the virus after coming into contact with the country's fourth person to contract the disease, a 44-year-old man. Most of them are members of one family.

So far, the virus has already infected more than 95,000 people worldwide, and over 3,200 people have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 have recovered.

Related Topics

Visit Died Man Italy Georgia Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

1 minute ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

2 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.