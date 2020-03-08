Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Disease In Georgia Reaches 13 - Authorities
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:10 AM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 13 in Georgia, the government said on Saturday.
"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 13. Under quarantine - 141. Under hospital supervision - 69," the government said.
The Georgian authorities provide information to the public regarding the situation over the COVID-19 in the country via the special website ” stopcov.ge.
The majority of people who were diagnosed with coronavirus in Georgia have recently visited Italy ” the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in Europe.