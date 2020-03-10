Number of People Infected With Coronavirus in Azerbaijan Rises to 11 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan has increased to 11, the cabinet's response center said in a statement

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan has increased to 11, the cabinet's response center said in a statement.

Earlier, nine cases of the infection were registered in the republic.

One of the patients is a citizen of Russia.

"Two citizens of Azerbaijan born in 1966 and 1977, who arrived in the country from Iran, were diagnosed with coronavirus. Currently, patients, who were admitted to specialized hospitals and are under observation, feel normal. Their health is stable," the center said.